Knotts: Thompson will not sign on National Signing Day

Wide receiver Bryce Thompson is back at Dutch Fork and he’s enjoying every minute of it.

Bryce Thompson’s plans to play for South Carolina have been put on hold for now.

According to Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts, the Silver Foxes star will not sign on Wednesday. While Knotts would not elaborate on what would keep Thompson from signing on National Signing Day.

Thompson announced his commitment to South Carolina during Shrine Bowl week in Spartanburg back in December. He finished his career at Dutch Fork with 1,369 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 154 carries. As a receiver, Thompson had 44 catches for 630 yards and six touchdowns. The former Ben Lippen star finished his senior campaign at Dutch Fork with 2,023 all-purpose yards.

At this point, a timetable on when Thompson would sign was not given. However, he believes Thompson will sign with the Gamecocks if and when he signs.

