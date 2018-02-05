'Told y'all it was destiny': Staley celebrates Eagles' historic win

As Tom Brady’s final pass fell to the ground, Dawn Staley couldn’t contain her excitement.

The South Carolina women’s basketball coach, arguably the biggest Philadelphia Eagles fan in the country, made her way out of her hotel room and began to celebrate the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl victory running up and down the hallway with glee.

“Told y’all it was destiny,” Staley exclaimed to the camera wearing an Eagles cap and her customized Eagles jersey.

Yooooooooo congrats to @Eagles! The entire city! We did it!! Destiny! Philly we are all the way up!! Let’s gooooo!! pic.twitter.com/HQV1zhGaGh — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018

It wasn’t exactly like being on Broad Street for the Philadelphia native, but Staley wasn’t going to let the moment to celebrate the historic win pass her by. Staley would later apologize in the video for disturbing other guests in the hotel, but who could blame her for being so excited?

One might argue she hasn’t been this excited since a certain women’s college basketball team won a national championship a year ago.

