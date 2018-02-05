WATCH LIVE: NTSB holding briefing on Amtrak-CSX train collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: NTSB holding briefing on Amtrak-CSX train collision

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

WATCH LIVE: NTSB holding briefing on Amtrak-CSX train collision.

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly