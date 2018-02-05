Gamecocks remain in top 10 despite loss to Huskies

Despite a tough loss to UConn last week, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks remain No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

The Gamecocks (18-4) have won four of their last five and have their third consecutive showdown with a Top 25 team tonight when they take on SEC rival Mississippi State in a rematch of last season’s national championship game. The second-ranked Bulldogs (23-0) are the only other undefeated team in the top 25 aside from Connecticut.

Baylor, Louisville, and Notre Dame each maintain their standing in the top five while Texas leaped two spots to No. 6 in the poll. UCLA climbed one spot to No. 8 while Oregon slid to No. 9 after a loss to Stanford.

Maryland (20-3) rounds out the top 10. Winners of their last five, the Terrapins moved up one spot after wins over Rutgers and Nebraska.

Following tonight’s 7 p.m. contest against Mississippi State, the Gamecocks will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Thursday.

The Gamecocks will return home on Sunday for a 1 p.m. contest against Florida.

