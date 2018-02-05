BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of West Columbia advises in response to leak in water line

The City of West Columbia has issued a boil water advisory for customers due to efforts to repair a leak in the water line. Citizens living in the following areas should "boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking:"

5th St

6th St

7th St

9th St – blocks 100 - 400

Alexander Rd – blocks 100 - 500

Augusta St – blocks 100 - 900

B Ave – blocks 400 - 900

C Ave – blocks 400 - 700

Carpenter St

Center St – blocks 400 - 900

City Flow Ct

Congaree Park Dr

Court Ave

Herman St

Hudson St

Leaphart St – 200 block

Meeting St – blocks 200 - 800

N Cromwell St

N Lucas St – blocks 200 - 300

N Marble St

N Witt St

Norfolk St

Oliver St

River Flow Ct

Riverwalk Cir

S Cromwell St

S Lucas St – 200 block

S Marble St

S Witt St

Shuler St

Shull St – blocks 500 - 800

Sortwell St

Spring St

State St – blocks 100 - 600

Sunset Blvd – blocks 100 - 400

Violet St

The boil advisory has no set expiration date and WIS News 10 will update when the boil water advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers can visit the City of West Columbia's website.

