Stolen pit bull from city's animal shelter found safe!

Animal lovers rejoice!

The Columbia Police Department has located a female pit bull that was stolen from the city's animal shelter back on Jan. 20.

One of the two suspects sought in connection with this case has also been arrested, but police have not yet revealed his identity.

Surveillance images taken from the scene show at least two men breaking into the shelter with bolt cutters to make off with the dog.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

