Victims still in critical condition as Amtrak-CSX collision investigation enters second day

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.More >>
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.More >>
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.More >>
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.More >>
WATCH LIVE: Palmetto Health Richland update after Sunday's deadly train crashMore >>
WATCH LIVE: Palmetto Health Richland update after Sunday's deadly train crashMore >>
The Transylvania County sheriff said a man has been charged after an assault with a machete Saturday evening.More >>
The Transylvania County sheriff said a man has been charged after an assault with a machete Saturday evening.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
Animal lovers rejoice! The Columbia Police Department has located a female pit bull that was stolen from the city's animal shelter back on Jan. 20.More >>
Animal lovers rejoice! The Columbia Police Department has located a female pit bull that was stolen from the city's animal shelter back on Jan. 20.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>