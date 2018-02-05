NTSB to hold 4 p.m. news conference as Amtrak-CSX collision investigation enters second day

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.

The collision happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road in Cayce around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

NTSB officials plan to hold a 4 p.m. news conference Monday to update the latest on their investigation.

The Red Cross of South Carolina had an emergency shelter set up at Pine Ridge Middle School, but all of the passengers have left and the shelter has closed.

Palmetto Health received 62 patients, including 59 adults and 3 children. Fifty-six patients were evaluated, treated, and released. Two patients remain in critical condition and two are in serious condition.

"They were very lucky, the majority of the casualties were minor injuries," Dr. Stephen Shelton with Palmetto Health said.

City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin expressed her condolences in a statement Monday:

“Yesterday, tragedy struck as two trains collided only a few miles from City Hall including the loss of two men, Michael Kempf and Michael Cella, whose lives will not be forgotten. Amidst the tragedy that all of the 139 passengers and 8 Amtrak employees experienced, first responders, medical personnel at area hospitals and even the passengers themselves acted with tremendous fearlessness as they worked together to free fellow passengers and get them to safety. I would like to particularly thank the Cayce Department of Public Safety as they were first to arrive on this horrific scene as well as the surrounding police, fire and EMS crews that were all quick to respond. Today, as we mourn those lives lost and the Nation Transportation Safety Bureau continues to investigate, we pray for those in our City, our region and around the nation that were impacted by this tragedy. If you are still looking for a loved one that may have been on Amtrak 91, please call 1-800-523-9101. As always, our City and our staff are here to help in any way we can."

NTSB chief Robert Sumwalt said during a Feb. 4 press conference that the Amtrak train was traveling on CSX tracks owned by CSX. The lines, as shown by a hand-written diagram, were in a "lined and locked" position. Instead of continuing on the south track, the Amtrak train traveled to another track, where it collided with a parked CSX train.

“We have heard but not confirmed that the signals were being worked on,” Sumwalt said.

Pine Ridge Drive is currently blocked as a part of the investigation and officials ask people to stay away from the area during this time. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

