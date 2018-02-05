NTSB recovers event recorder from Amtrak train that collided with CSX train

After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.More >>
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
The National Action Network said Monday it is confident a Charleston County Sheriff's investigation into a violent arrest will lead to justice.More >>
The National Action Network said Monday it is confident a Charleston County Sheriff's investigation into a violent arrest will lead to justice.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>