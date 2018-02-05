Lanes back open on I-26WB following collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lanes back open on I-26WB following collision

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A collision on I-26 WB at Exit 106 closed the left lane to traffic Monday morning.

The collision occurred near Piney Grove Road. There are no reported injuries at this time. 

All lanes are currently open.

WATCH: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly