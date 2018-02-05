WATCH LIVE: Investigators still on the scene of deadly train col - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: Investigators still on the scene of deadly train collision

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A look at the Amtrak train collision in Cayce, SC. (Source: WIS) A look at the Amtrak train collision in Cayce, SC. (Source: WIS)

We are continuing our live team coverage of a deadly train collision that occurred Feb. 4 in Cayce, SC. Investigators are still on the scene this morning.

WIS will continue to update this story. 

WATCH LIVE: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly