Former Gamecock Jeffery shines in Super Bowl for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Alshon Jeffery is making the most of his Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former South Carolina star helped the NFC champs regain the lead in the second quarter by hauling in the first touchdown of the game. The catch was a 34-yard reception from Nick Foles putting the Eagles up 9-3.

So far, Jeffery has three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. He’s been targeted six times in the first half.

Jeffery also made a little history becoming the first Gamecock to ever score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

