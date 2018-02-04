PTC system could have prevented Sunday's deadly train crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.More >>
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>
Philippine health officials say the deaths of three children inoculated with a Sanofi Pasteur dengue vaccine may have "causal association" to the inoculation and two of the children may have died because the...More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.More >>
Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.More >>
A system that was intended to be implemented by the end of 2015 could have prevented the deadly train crash that occurred on Sunday that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent over 100 passengers to the hospital when Amtrak Train 91 collided with a stationary CSX freight train.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
