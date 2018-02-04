One simple system could have prevented Sunday's deadly train crash

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Western contractors at coalition base: American troops start drawdown in Iraq following defeat of Islamic State group.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
A system that was intended to be implemented by the end of 2015 could have prevented the deadly train crash that occurred on Sunday that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent over 100 passengers to the hospital when Amtrak Train 91 collided with a stationary CSX freight train.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.More >>
Sylvester Stallone salutes Philadelphia after the underdog Eagles beat five-time Super Bowl champ New England.More >>
