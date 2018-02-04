Former NFL player's mother injured in fatal Amtrak-CSX train collision

A mother of a former Carolina Panther’s player was one of the passengers injured an Amtrak train that collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday morning.

Former defensive tackle Andre Neblett was picking up his mother’s luggage at Pine Ridge Middle School when the crash happened. His mother was in the third car of the train on her way back home to Denmark, SC. She described the scene as chaotic when the trains collided.

Neblett told reporters Sunday morning how his mother described her experience to him.

"Just how shocked and how traumatized she is from the whole overall experience. I mean we see stuff like this on the news all the time, but here we have it, it's touched my family closely and we just thank God she's OK," Neblett said.

His mother was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is said to be OK.

