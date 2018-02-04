Woman on board during Amtrak-CSX collision headed to Florida to plan husband's funeral

A look at the Amtrak train collision in Cayce, SC. (Source: WIS)

One of the passengers aboard Amtrak Train 91 that collided with a CSX train early Sunday morning and killed two Amtrak employees was en route to make arrangements for her husband's funeral.

Red Cross officials told WIS that one woman who was being helped at Pine Ridge Middle School was headed to Jacksonville, FL following her husband's death on Saturday.

The woman is now headed to Jacksonville on a bus provided by Amtrak to get passengers to their next destinations.

The collision happened around 2:45 a.m. in Cayce, SC near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road.

Two Amtrak employees were killed: Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, GA and Michael Cella, 34, of Orange Park, FL. Kempf was the engineer of the Amtrak train and Cella was the conductor of the train.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment. The coroner's office says the southbound Amtrak train collided with a northbound CSX freight train, which was stationary, causing the Amtrak train to derail.

