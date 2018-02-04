President Trump thanks first responders in fatal SC Amtrak train collision

3 p.m. update on the Amtrak-CSX train crash that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and hospitalized over 100 passengers Sunday in Cayce, SC.

President Donald Trump posted on social media Sunday morning in response to the fatal Amtrak train crash that happened in West Columbia.

On Twitter, the president said, “My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina. Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they’ve done!”

Two Amtrak workers were killed and 116 people were injured when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a stationary CSX freight train early Sunday morning. The collision happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road around 2:45 a.m.

NTSB is investigating the crash with local and state officials, in addition to the FBI on site.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, SC. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," Amtrak said in a brief statement. "There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers, with injuries reported. Local authorities are on the scene responding. More information will be provided as available."

