President Trump thanks first responders in fatal SC Amtrak train collision

The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the identities of the two Amtrak employees that were killed during a collision with a CSX train early Sunday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the identities of the two Amtrak employees that were killed during a collision with a CSX train early Sunday morning.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The child was found on the front porch of her home by her mother.More >>
The child was found on the front porch of her home by her mother.More >>
A North Carolina man traveling to Disney World on Amtrak Train 91 before it crashed says that the collision was a jarring experience, but raved about first responders and others who helped he and other passengers.More >>
A North Carolina man traveling to Disney World on Amtrak Train 91 before it crashed says that the collision was a jarring experience, but raved about first responders and others who helped he and other passengers.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
A mother of a former Carolina Panther’s player was one of the passengers on an Amtrak train that collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday morning.More >>
A mother of a former Carolina Panther’s player was one of the passengers on an Amtrak train that collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the identities of the two Amtrak employees that were killed during a collision with a CSX train early Sunday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the identities of the two Amtrak employees that were killed during a collision with a CSX train early Sunday morning.More >>
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.More >>
Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.More >>
One of the passengers aboard Amtrak Train 91 that collided with a CSX train early Sunday morning and killed two Amtrak employees was en route to make arrangements for her husband's funeral.More >>
One of the passengers aboard Amtrak Train 91 that collided with a CSX train early Sunday morning and killed two Amtrak employees was en route to make arrangements for her husband's funeral.More >>