UPDATE: 2 killed, 70+ injured following Amtrak train collision in Cayce, SC

A look at the Amtrak train collision in Cayce, SC. (Source: WIS)

Lexington Co. emergency officials are now on the scene of a crash and train derailment in Cayce early Sunday morning. (Source: County of Lexington Twitter)

Two people have died and more than 70 people have been taken to nearby hospitals following a train collision and derailment in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.

The collision happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road around 2:45 a.m. between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train on the tracks. NTSB is investigating the crash.

Pine Ridge Drive is currently blocked as a part of the investigation and officials ask people to stay away from the area during this time.

The passengers were traveling on Amtrak Train 91 was operating from Miami to New York with 8 crew members and 139 passengers.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," Amtrak said in a brief statement. "There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers, with injuries reported. Local authorities are on the scene responding. More information will be provided as available."

All passengers have been removed and the injuries range from scratches and bumps to broken bones.

Lexington Medical Center spokesperson Jennifer Wilson confirmed that they treated 27 patients with minor injuries, and all of them have been released. Palmetto Health received 62 patients from this collision - including two children.

"Each of our Columbia-based hospitals has received patients: Palmetto Health Baptist received 5 patients, Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge received 9 patients and Palmetto Health Richland received 48 patients," Palmetto Health spokesperson Tammie Epps said. "At this time, we have 2 patients expected to be admitted. Based on the patient’s conditions, we expect most of the patients to be evaluated, treated and released but some are still being evaluated."

A spokesperson for the governor's office says that Gov. Henry McMaster has been briefed about the collision and will head to SCEMD offices soon.

@henrymcmaster has been briefed on the train collision in Lexington County and will shortly be en route to EMD headquarters. His thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this terrible tragedy. @wis10 @WLTX @wachfox @MaayanSchechter @postandcourier @abc_columbia — Brian Symmes (@BrianSymmes) February 4, 2018

We will soon be announcing the time and location of a media briefing with the governor, EMD, state, and local officials. — Brian Symmes (@BrianSymmes) February 4, 2018

If you are concerned that you knew anyone on the Amtrak train, you are asked to call their support line at 1-800-523-9101.

Individuals with questions regarding passengers on train 91 can contact us at 1.800.523.9101 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2018

A nearby middle school has been opened as a shelter for surviving passengers of the crash. The Red Cross of South Carolina is also assisting with emergency efforts at the middle school.

#UPDATE: The @RedCrossSC is supporting the opening of a reception site at Pine Ridge Middle School. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

More than 5,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from the CSX train, but there is no chemical threat to the public.

This is the third Amtrak crash since December.

Three people were killed and more than 100 injured when a train derailed in Washington state on December 18, 2017.

One person was killed and another seriously injured when another train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck near Crozet, VA, on Jan. 31.

A very good source tells me the casualty number shouldn't rise. "We are very, very lucky," I'm told. "We dodged a bullet on this one." @wis10 #sctweets #BREAKING — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 4, 2018

A CSX spokesperson released this statement, saying:

This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., an incident involving a CSX train and an Amtrak train occurred in Cayce, SC near Dixiana Road and S.R. 26. Reports of injuries have been confirmed. An emergency response plan has been activated to provide full support. Lexington County authorities have been notified and are responding to the incident. Additional information will be made available as details of the incident are confirmed.

