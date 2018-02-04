UPDATE: 2 killed, 116 injured in South Carolina Amtrak, CSX train collision

Lexington Co. emergency officials are now on the scene of a crash and train derailment in Cayce early Sunday morning. (Source: County of Lexington Twitter)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent 116 more to area hospitals in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office will hold a press conference at noon Sunday to report their findings in the collision.

The collision happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road around 2:45 a.m. between an Amtrak passenger train and a stationary CSX freight train on the tracks. NTSB is investigating the crash with local and state officials, in addition to the FBI on site.

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, SC. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," Amtrak said in a brief statement. "There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers, with injuries reported. Local authorities are on the scene responding. More information will be provided as available."

Officials confirm that the CSX freight train was empty at the time of the accident.

Amtrak officials from Raleigh, NC have spoken to passengers at the reception site inside Pine Ridge Middle School about the collision.The Red Cross of South Carolina is also assisting with emergency efforts at the middle school.

Michael Jerew from the @Amtrak Raleigh office is now briefing the passengers of the #AmtrakCrash who are at the reception site. Officials are working to clear the train of all luggage and belongings and get those items to the rightful owners. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/Dl01DRNT8L — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

Passengers are being given alternate transportation if they haven’t made their own plans, according to Jerew. Four buses will be available to take passengers of the #AmtrakCrash to their intended destinations if they are healthy enough for travel. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/yvdGXVMo4i — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

Pine Ridge Drive is currently blocked as a part of the investigation and officials ask people to stay away from the area during this time. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Tom Allen with the Office of Regulatory Staff said that two trains on the same track is a problem.

All passengers have been removed and the injuries range from scratches and bumps to broken bones.

“So the 70 injuries range, obviously, in variety. We have anything from small scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones,” Lexington County spokesperson Harrison Cahill said.

Lexington Medical Center spokesperson Jennifer Wilson confirmed that they treated 27 patients with minor injuries, and all but two have been released. Palmetto Health received 62 patients from this collision - including two children.

"Each of our Columbia-based hospitals has received patients: Palmetto Health Baptist received 5 patients, Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge received 9 patients and Palmetto Health Richland received 48 patients," Palmetto Health spokesperson Tammie Epps said. "At this time, we have 2 patients expected to be admitted. Based on the patient’s conditions, we expect most of the patients to be evaluated, treated and released but some are still being evaluated."

A spokesperson for the governor's office says that Gov. Henry McMaster has been briefed about the collision and will head to SCEMD offices soon.

If you are concerned that you knew anyone on the Amtrak train, you are asked to call their support line at 1-800-523-9101. Facebook has also launched their crisis response check-in for people to connect with their families.

More than 5,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from the CSX train, but there is no chemical threat to the public.

This is the third Amtrak crash since December. Three people were killed and more than 100 injured when a train derailed in Washington state on December 18, 2017.

One person was killed and another seriously injured when another train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck near Crozet, VA, on Jan. 31.

A CSX spokesperson released this statement, saying:

This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., an incident involving a CSX train and an Amtrak train occurred in Cayce, SC near Dixiana Road and S.R. 26. Reports of injuries have been confirmed. CSX's top priority is to help provide assistance to those who have been affected. An emergency response plan has been activated to provide full support. CSX personnel have been on site to assist state and local authorities, who are responding to the incident. We are grateful to the swift response provided by the Lexington County authorities and South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Updates will be provided as more details are confirmed

Senator Tim Scott tweeted about the collision, saying: "My prayers are with the families of those killed in the train crash in Lexington County this morning, and hoping for the best for all those injured. South Carolina is with you all!"

Sen. Nikki Setzler, whose district this collision happened in, released this statement:

This morning's news from Cayce, where I serve as the South Carolina State Senator was very devastating. My prayers go out to the injured, as well as the families of those who were killed. This is a tragic day in South Carolina. I am so thankful that our community and 1st responders are always there when we need them. Also a very special thank you to Palmetto Health and Lexington Medical Center for being prepared to see the victims this morning.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

