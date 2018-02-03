Warning about a child pornography video circulating on Facebook

Police are warning social media users about a disturbing video involving a young girl performing an illicit act.

The disturbing video has been shared numerous times and sent to the WIS newsroom via social media. Law enforcement agencies across the country have been warning people against sharing the video.

Distribution of child pornography is a serious charge - and sharing the video on social media is especially careless. Here is how the US. Justice Department defines child pornography:

Child pornography is a form of child sexual exploitation. Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (persons less than 18 years old). Images of child pornography are also referred to as child sexual abuse images. Federal law prohibits the production, distribution, importation, reception, or possession of any image of child pornography. A violation of federal child pornography laws is a serious crime, and convicted offenders face fines severe statutory penalties (For more information, see Citizen's Guide to Federal Law on Child Pornography).

WIS has been in touch with the Columbia Police Department and they've told us that they've had no reports of this video being from our area.

If you know of any children in danger, please report it to your local law enforcement, state law enforcement, and the FBI.

To report an incident involving the sexual exploitation of children, file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)'s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678. Your report will be forwarded to a law enforcement agency for investigation and action.

