Former Clemson star Brian Dawkins headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL players Brian Dawkins, from left, Bobby Beathard, and Ray Lewis, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018, attend the 7th Annual NFL Honors in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by AJ Mast/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

‘Weapon X’ has a new home.

Former Clemson standout Brian Dawkins has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The longtime Eagles safety was in his second year of eligibility.

Dawkins played 16 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles and Broncos. He was named to the Pro Bowl nine times. Dawkins is also a four-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade team.

The former safety is the only player in the NFL history to record 25 or more interceptions, forced fumbles, and sacks.

Dawkins hopes to add to an already awesome weekend on Sunday. He’s currently a football executive with the Philadelphia Eagles. His Eagles will look to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title Sunday against New England in Minneapolis, MN.

You can watch the game on WIS-TV, with coverage of the Super Bowl beginning at noon.

The Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony takes place on August 4th in Canton, Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.