Twins arrested for attempted murder in Beltline shooting

Kent Thompson Jr., along with his brother Kentrell, are charged with attempted murder for a shooting that occurred on Beltline Boulevard in December.

Police have arrested twin brothers in connection with a shooting that occurred on Dec. 5 at a convenience store in the 3900 block of Beltline Boulevard.

CPD says Kentrell Thompson, along with his twin brother Kent Thompson Jr., shot a victim several times outside the convenience store. Kentrell Thompson was arrested Friday night and joins Kent Thompson Jr., who was arrested on Jan. 22.

The Thompson brothers are charged with Attempted Murder, Assault, and Battery.

