One arrested in connection to January pit bull theft

Two suspects can be seen breaking into Columbia's animal shelter on Jan. 20 and leaving with a brown female pit bull. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

This pit bull was taken from Columbia's animal shelter by two suspects on Jan. 20. (Source: Columbia Animal Services)

Raqwan Thompson, 19, was charged with Second Degree Burglary and Larceny in connection to a stolen pit bull from Columbia's animal shelter on Jan. 20. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police have arrested one person in connection to a dog theft that occurred from Columbia's animal shelter on Jan. 20.

Raqwan Thompson, 19, was taken into custody at his Marlboro Street home Saturday afternoon and is being charged with Second Degree Burglary and Larceny with a bond of $30,000.

Thompson and another suspect stole a brown female pit bull from the shelter after breaking in with bolt cutters and leaving with the dog.

Police are still searching for one other suspect and the dog has yet to be found.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

