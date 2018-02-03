Columbia Police investigating after man's body found

Columbia Police are hoping the community can help them find out what happened to a man whose body was found Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the body was found on the 3000 block of Beaumont Avenue. The incident is being investigated as a deadly shooting.

#CPDInvestigates | Deadly shooting at 3000 Beaumont Avenue. Male victim was found deceased. If you have info to help investigators, call Crimestoppers 1-CRIME-SC. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 3, 2018

Investigators urge anyone with any information on about the incident to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.