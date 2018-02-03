Columbia Police arrest man following fatal shooting

Columbia Police have arrested a man following a shooting that took place near West Beltline Boulevard.

Officials say Eddie Jennings has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Beaumont Avenue. According to CPD, Jennings and another man were arguing before the man was shot.

Officers said the man's body was found on the 3000 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Jennings has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

