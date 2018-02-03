Three arrested after search of Lexington Co. home reveals drugs, firearms

Jason Rivers Jr., 30, is charged with illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender. (Source: LCSD)

Two men and a woman in Lexington County are behind bars after deputies executed a search warrant on a home and found illegal drugs and weapons.

Michelle Eisinger, 42, is charged with possessing and trafficking illegal drugs. Jason Rivers Jr., 30, is charged with illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender. Kevin Vinson Jr., 36, is charged with illegally possessing drugs and a firearm.

“Investigators were at a home on Blueberry Drive Monday serving an outstanding arrest warrant when they spotted Vinson inside a vehicle with illegal narcotics in plain view,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

The deputies searched the car and found a weapon. They then executed a search warrant on the home where they found a handgun. They also found several types of narcotics including Xanax, Klonopin, and methamphetamine.

“This house contained a lot of drugs that could have also been distributed to more people if our deputies hadn’t intervened,” Sheriff Koon said. “We’re glad to get these drugs off the streets.”

Eisinger and Rivers are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Vinson was released after posting bail.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.