Three arrested after search of Lexington Co. home reveals drugs, firearms

An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
The Trump administration announces it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.More >>
Police have arrested one person in connection to a dog theft that occurred from Columbia's animal shelter on Jan. 20.More >>
Columbia Police are hoping the community can help them find out what happened to a man whose body was found Saturday afternoon.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
Young Palestinian-American behind nascent #MeToo movement in West Bank challenges patriarchal norms, conservatives.More >>
Two men and a woman in Lexington County are behind bars after deputies executed a search warrant on a home and found illegal drugs and weapons.More >>
NBC is your home for Super Bowl 52 and that means the place to watch it is right here on WIS News 10!More >>
Columbia firefighters responded to a residential fire that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday afternoon.More >>
