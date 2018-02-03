Hopkins residential fire sends one to the hospital - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Hopkins residential fire sends one to the hospital

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CFD) (Source: CFD)
HOPKINS, SC (WIS) -

Columbia firefighters responded to a residential fire that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the fire happened at a one-story home on the 100 block of Huntwood Trail in Hopkins. 

One person was transported to the hospital by EMS. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal. Officials say it is not known at this time how many people are displaced due to the fire.

Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly