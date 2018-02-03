Hopkins residential fire sends one to the hospital

Columbia firefighters responded to a residential fire that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the fire happened at a one-story home on the 100 block of Huntwood Trail in Hopkins.

One person was transported to the hospital by EMS. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal. Officials say it is not known at this time how many people are displaced due to the fire.

Check back for updates.

#TheCFD on scene of a working residential structure fire for a 1 story SFD 100blk Huntwood Trail Hopkins #scnews pic.twitter.com/Aw3ri5cvY1 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 3, 2018

#Update crews have fire knocked down-room and content fire 1 patient transported to area hospital by RCEMS cause under investigation by RC Fire Marshal unknown total number of displaced fire crews continuing to work on hot spots, ventilation & salvage #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 3, 2018

