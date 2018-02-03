Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-77 crash as 29-year-old Col - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-77 crash as 29-year-old Columbia man

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died in a car wreck on Interstate 77 Friday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victim as Joshua Craig Weatherford, 29, of Columbia.

Weatherford lost control of his car on I-77 near the Shop Road exit and hit a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, Weatherford then swerved back into traffic and was hit by a second vehicle. He was ejected from his car.

The coroner said Weatherford was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Autopsy results indicate he died from blunt trauma to the upper body.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

