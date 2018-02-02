FIRST ALERT: Alerting you to rain, possible sleet on Sunday

Get ready for a soggy Super Bowl Sunday here in the Midlands, Some areas could even see a little sleet early Sunday morning.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure that will move into the area from the Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, a little sleet could mix in with the rain for some of our western and northern communities since temperatures will start the day in the mid and upper 30s. Right now, we don’t expect too many problems from this sleet, as this will be a short-lived event.

Our temperatures are expected to rise from the 30s through the 40s as we go through the morning, which means most of this event will be rain. Then, by afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise into the low and mid 50s, supporting all rain.

The rain will be widespread Sunday. Some areas could see between 0.50 and 0.75” of rain during the day. A couple of isolated areas could see up to 1” of rain. We have not called for an Alert Day right now, but we’ll keep an eye on your forecast closely. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates through your weekend.