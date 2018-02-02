FIRST ALERT: A soggy Super Bowl Sunday

Von Gaskin brings you the very latest in expected weather over the next seven days, featuring rain sporadically throughout the week. (Source: WIS)

Get ready for a soggy Super Bowl Sunday here in the Midlands, with rain remaining in the area throughout the day.

The Wintry Weather Advisory ended at 10 a.m. for most of the Upstate, but the rain will continue its 12-hour shift in the area and will linger until 6 p.m. The rain will continue to be widespread and periodically heavy and areas could see between 1" to 1.5" of rain with slightly higher amounts in the eastern areas. Daytime highs will reach the 50s. The rain will begin to clear during Sunday evening and overnight. This is good news for a dry commute on Monday morning.

Dry conditions are expected to stick around with highs back in the 50s and Tuesday will push the highs into the middle 60s with the arrival of warmer temperatures, but rain is expected to swing back through the area around Wednesday morning where it can possibly get wet and soggy with rain on and off throughout Wednesday.

A front on Thursday will cross the area and bring the rain chances back down.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (90%). Some AM Sleet Possible (North). Highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid60s.

