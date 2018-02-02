FIRST ALERT: A soggy Super Bowl Sunday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent 116 more to area hospitals in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent 116 more to area hospitals in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
The black Labrador mix will be treated to a welcome home dinner Sunday.More >>
The black Labrador mix will be treated to a welcome home dinner Sunday.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
President Donald Trump posted on social media Sunday morning in response to the fatal Amtrak train crash that happened in West Columbia.More >>
President Donald Trump posted on social media Sunday morning in response to the fatal Amtrak train crash that happened in West Columbia.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent 116 more to area hospitals in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent 116 more to area hospitals in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
Get ready for a soggy Super Bowl Sunday here in the Midlands, some areas could even see a little sleet early Sunday morning.More >>
Get ready for a soggy Super Bowl Sunday here in the Midlands, some areas could even see a little sleet early Sunday morning.More >>
After more than a week of partisan bickering and social media-fueled buildup, the #releasethememo crowd got their memo. What it says (and doesn't say).More >>
After more than a week of partisan bickering and social media-fueled buildup, the #releasethememo crowd got their memo. What it says (and doesn't say).More >>
Facebook has deployed a safety check-in feature in response to Sunday's deadly train crash in Cayce.More >>
Facebook has deployed a safety check-in feature in response to Sunday's deadly train crash in Cayce.More >>