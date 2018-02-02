Teenagers lead deputies on car chase in stolen vehicle

Zykese Howell was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000 and disturbing a school. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Four teenagers were taken into custody Thursday night after leading deputies on a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle containing items from a string of local car break-ins.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department arrested Columbia native Zykese Howell on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000 and disturbing a school after Howell, 17, was found on Airport High School grounds in violation of a trespassing order along with Jalen Jenkins and two minors, LCSD said.

“The school resource officer and an investigator took quick action in response to the call about these guys being on campus,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The driver of the car ignored blue lights and siren and then initiated a pursuit on Platt Springs Road.”

The pursuit was cut short when, after only a few turns, the individuals in the car abandoned the vehicle and continued to run away from police on foot. Deputies managed to track down the subjects shortly after.

Koon said that items which were reported stolen during car break-ins in the area were found inside the stolen vehicle along with marijuana.

Jenkins, 17, was charged with simple possession of marijuana while one of the juveniles was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle worth more than $10,000 and failure to stop for blue lights, according to LCSD.

