West Columbia man falls to his death while doing construction work in Kershaw County

A West Columbia man fell to his death in Kershaw County while doing construction work on a building in the Lugoff area.

The Kershaw County Coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Larry Durney.

The coroner said Durney was wearing his safety lines but he had taken it loose to move down some. When he did that, the wind the tin he was putting on the roof flew up and knocked Durney off the roof. He fell about 30 feet to the ground.

Durney was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

