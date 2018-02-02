WATCH LIVE: Democratic gubernatorial candidates set to debate during Progressive Summit

Three Democratic candidates for the South Carolina Governor’s Office will be debating Friday evening as part of the Palmetto State Progressive Summit.

The debate will feature Phil Noble, James Smith, and Marguerite Willis. It will be the first gubernatorial debate of the year.

“[Friday night’s] debate will be the most insightful and interesting debate of the year. Our questions will not be the questions you have heard at other events,” Donna Dewitt, the chair of the board of debate host Progress South Carolina said.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the event online by clicking here.

Former SC Representative and attorney Bakari Sellers will be the moderator for the debate. Invitations for the debate were sent to all the gubernatorial candidates, regardless of party affiliation, however, the Republic candidates declined to attend.

