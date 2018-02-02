Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate during Progressive Summit

Three Democratic candidates for the South Carolina Governor’s Office debated Friday evening as part of the Palmetto State Progressive Summit.

The debate featured Phil Noble, James Smith, and Marguerite Willis. It was the first gubernatorial debate of the year.

“[Friday night’s] debate will be the most insightful and interesting debate of the year. Our questions will not be the questions you have heard at other events,” Donna Dewitt, the chair of the board of debate host Progress South Carolina said.

Former SC Representative and attorney Bakari Sellers moderated the debate. Invitations for the debate were sent to all the gubernatorial candidates, regardless of party affiliation, however, the Republic candidates declined to attend.

Watch the whole debate below:

