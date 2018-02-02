Student says feared for his life during lockdown, now he's suspended

For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.More >>
Numerous veterans groups and Midlands businesses are coming together to ensure the homeless veteran who died in a Lexington park is given a proper burial.More >>
Four teenagers were taken into custody Thursday night after leading deputies on a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle containing items from a string of local car break-ins.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
Three Democratic candidates for the South Carolina Governor’s Office debated Friday evening as part of the Palmetto State Progressive Summit.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
A West Columbia man fell to his death in Kershaw County while doing construction work on a building in the Lugoff area.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >>
