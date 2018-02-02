One ejected in Interstate 77 accident

One person was transported to Palmetto Richland hospital with serious injuries after an accident on Interstate 77 on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles collided on Northbound I77 just past the Shop Road exit shortly after 4:00 p.m. after one vehicle lost control and ran into a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, the car swerved back into traffic and was hit by the second vehicle, ejecting the individual.

I77 was delayed in both directions and the majority of northbound was closed for over an hour and a half due to the crash.

Police did not confirm which vehicle the person was ejected from.

SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

