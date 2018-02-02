One ejected in Interstate 77 accident

For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
One person was transported to Palmetto Richland hospital with serious injuries after an accident on Interstate 77 on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >>
Lexington High School students got a taste of what it truly means to be a member of the United States Navy after a visit from the department's STEM Tour on Friday.More >>
Three Democratic candidates for the South Carolina Governor’s Office will be debating Friday evening as part of the Palmetto State Progressive Summit.More >>
Philippine health officials say the deaths of three children inoculated with a Sanofi Pasteur dengue vaccine may have "causal association" to the inoculation and two of the children may have died because the vaccine failed.More >>
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.More >>
Numerous veterans groups and Midlands businesses are coming together to ensure the homeless veteran who died in a Lexington park is given a proper burial.More >>