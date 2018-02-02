Officials: Photo on SnapChat of teen holding pellet gun spurred school lockdown

Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety officials are providing more details in a case where a county middle school was on lockdown after pictures of a teen holding a weapon were spread on SnapChat.

According to the DPS incident report, William Clark Middle School's school resource officer was called to an office after a report from several students about a photo of a fellow student holding a gun was being spread on the social media platform.

One of those students, according to the report, showed the officer the picture in question.

"In the photo, you could see the background area was a bathroom at the school," the report said.

The officer immediately began to search for the young man in the photo and notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. The school was placed on lockdown while deputies searched for the weapon.

The gun, investigators said, was actually a pellet gun.

One student -- not the one shown in the photo -- was charged with carrying a pistol on school property and disturbing schools.

Parent Roquel Rhodes said parents were given very little information and very late. She said she still has questions.

“We want to know was the gun confiscated? What was the outcome? Is there going to be a school meeting? How are you going to move forward making sure our kids are safe? None of that was addressed," Rhodes said.

Other students involved in this case will face disciplinary action, officials said.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.