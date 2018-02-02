Two charged in killing of Sumter man found fatally wounded in grassy field

His unexplained death from multiple gunshot wounds perplexed Sumter County deputies for several weeks, but now, investigators say two men have been arrested and charged in the death of a 34-year-old.

Sumter County deputies arrested Gerquell Harris, 17, and Mario Antwan Lloyd, 26, in connection with the death of Jarvis Omar Rush.

Rush's body was found in a grassy field on East Newberry Street back on Jan. 13. He had been shot several times and left for dead, it appeared.

“We are certainly glad that we have arrested the men responsible for the senseless killing of Jarvis Rush,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement. “This was a terrible crime and there is no reason for it to have happened.”

Dennis praised investigators for their work in canvassing neighborhoods and blanketing the streets with reward posters.

The motive in this case remains unknown. Both are booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

