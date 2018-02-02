Police: Thieves break into party store to steal Ciroq, $300 worth of cigarettes

A pair of Sumter County men are wanted for trying to steal almost $400 worth of liquor and cigarettes.

According to the Sumter Police Department, the two men broke into the Saints Party Store on Jan. 29 around 11:15 p.m. by throwing bricks into the business' front door.

The two men immediately grabbed cigarettes valued at $300 and two bottles of Ciroc valued at $62.

Following their snatch and grab, the two men fled the scene in a white car -- possibly a Kia.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

