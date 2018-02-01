Nikki Haley at GOP retreat: Russia is not our friend

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
Eleven-year-old Mary asked her sixth-grade teacher for help writing a letter to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Instead of "Hillary," The teacher addressed the letter to "Hiliar."More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.More >>
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke at a Republican retreat on Thursday and spoke plainly about the nation's relationship with Russia.More >>
A bill in the State House that would allow more use of the electric chair for executions is gaining traction in the Senate.More >>
