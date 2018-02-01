Nikki Haley at GOP retreat: Russia is not our friend

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke at a Republican retreat on Thursday and spoke plainly about the nation's relationship with Russia. (Source: POOL/CNN)

United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke at a Republican retreat on Thursday and spoke plainly about the nation's relationship with Russia.

"There is one overriding thing we need to be clear about Russia is not our friend. There may be some things we can work with them on and we should do that when we can. But Russia is not will not be our friend as long as their government has the values that it has," Haley said.

"And as long as it conducts itself the way it does internationally. Russia is the defender of Assad's brutal regime in Syria aiding and abetting atrocities against Syrian civilians and vetoing every effort at the UN to hold Assad accountable. Russia has an increasingly close alliance with Iran and protects Iran against more vigorous nuclear inspections," she continued. "Russia continues still legally occupy Ukrainian territory in our own hemisphere. Russia the defender and bankroller of the corrupt and lawless Maduro regime in Venezuela and yes Russia did meddle in our elections. That is not a controversial statement. Russia has been meddling in Western countries elections for many years."

President Donald Trump also spoke at the retreat on Thursday, saying that he was told by Utah Senator Orrin Hatch that he was a better president than Abraham Lincoln.

"Orrin is - I love listening to him speak. He said once I am the single-greatest president in his lifetime. Now he's a young man, so it's not that much, but," the president said, "and he actually once said I'm the greatest president in the history of our country. And I said does that include Lincoln and Washington? He said yes. I said I love this guy."

