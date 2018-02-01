WATCH: CPD releases surveillance video of First Citizens Bank armed robbery

Columbia Police Department investigators are releasing surveillance video of two armed suspects who robbed a bank in North Columbia last week.

Officers responded to the First Citizens Bank at 2621 North Main Street shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Several witnesses provided information to officers about the crime, including a description of the armed men. The suspects were both wearing colorful hoodies that covered most of their faces.

None of the victims were injured, however, the armed suspects forced customers and employees to lay face down on the floor during the robbery. The suspects then jumped over the counter and stole cash before leaving the store.

They may have escaped in the white car that is seen in the surveillance video.

Folks are encouraged to pay close attention to the robbers’ clothing and stature. One of the suspects may be left-handed.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

