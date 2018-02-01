WATCH: Riverbanks Zoo's sea lions predict the winner of Super Bowl LII

Who will the Riverbanks Zoo sea lions choose to win Super Bowl LII? (Source: Riverbanks Zoo)

It's never Super Bowl week without a zoo having their popular animals pick a game winner.

At Riverbanks Zoo, their colony of sea lions will make their 270,000-gallon pool their commentator's booth as they pick a winner between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The sea lions are PJ (4), Maverick (5), Ranger (5), Annette (15), and Baja (15), and harbor seal Gambit (11).

How will they choose? According to Riverbanks officials, the sea lions are trained to retrieve items thrown in the pool. They will pick between two soda bottles thrown into the pool -- each are marked with a New England Patriots logo or a Philadelphia Eagles logo.

