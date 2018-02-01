Dawn Staley speaks to SC Army National Guard members before deployment

Some South Carolina Army National Guard members had a nice sendoff today before leaving on deployment. (Source: WIS)

About 50 Soldiers from the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, SC Army National Guard were part of a departure ceremony.

It was held at the Brookland Baptist Church Banquet and Conference Center. Also in attendance was USC Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley.

She took time out of her schedule to address the unit and to thank them for their service. The unit is scheduled for a one-year deployment in support of U.S. Army Europe.

The soldiers will first deploy to Texas for training before heading to Europe for their mission.

