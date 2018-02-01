5 arrested at motel in Sumter County drug bust

Sumter County deputies arrested five people in a motel on Tuesday and charged each one of them with multiple drug charges.

“This is the culmination of many hours spent investigating these individuals. Our officers were able to stop a large quantity of drugs from hitting the streets of Sumter County and arrest the people responsible in the process,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said of the arrests.

David Tyler, 55, April Moore, 37, Jimmy Singleton, 31, Michael Hickman, 31, and Desmond Washington, 30, are each facing charges drug manufacture and trafficking charges.The group was arrested at the Relax Inn Motel located at 10320 Lynches River Road in Sumter County.

Deputies said they seized more than 29 grams of suspected crack cocaine, more than 12 grams of cocaine, a 9mm pistol, and $203 in cash. There were also materials used to manufacture and sell the drugs along with a white powder residue on the front of the microwave oven and a plastic bottle converted to a crack smoking device.

“Unfortunately, people never seem to learn. If you are buying or selling drugs, you will eventually get caught. And getting caught by us is better than dying from a drug overdose,” Sheriff Dennis said. “We are proud of the work done by the officers that culminated in these arrests.”

Bond was denied for Jimmy Singleton. Bond for Tyler and Washington were each set at $65,000 surety. Bond for Moore and Hickman were each set at $40,000 surety.

All of the suspects are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

