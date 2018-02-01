Two steal female pit bull from Columbia's animal shelter

The Columbia Police Department is working an unusual case at the city's Animal Shelter.

According to investigators, a brown female pit bull was stolen from the shelter back on Jan. 20.

Surveillance images taken from the scene show at least two men breaking into the shelter with bolt cutters to make off with the dog.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.