Members of Shaw to take part in Heritage Flyover for Super Bowl LII

Members of Shaw Air Force Base will be participating in military activities for Super Bowl LII.

While the action on the field between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will take precedence, Shaw's F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will cruise the air during the flyover.

The group will be flying alongside a P-51 Mustang during a Heritage Flyover.

