Road to be renamed for fallen deputy Mike Doty

A stretch of Carowinds Boulevard in York County is expected to be renamed for Detective Mike Doty.

Doty died a few weeks ago after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

The "Detective Mike Doty Memorial Highway" was just approved by the House. The Senate is expected to give it final approval before Friday.

That's when the sheriff's office wants to hold a special ceremony to dedicate a special section of the road and unveil a special sign to mark that area in Detective Doty's honor.