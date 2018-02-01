Columbia hospital opens mobile unit to help with flu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The sharp increase in flu cases in South Carolina has prompted at least one hospital to open a mobile unit to help with the patient flow.

Media outlets reported that Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia opened a mobile medical unit Thursday.

Hospital spokeswoman Tammie Epps says the mobile unit will be used to help discharge patients, to free up beds more quickly for new patients. The hospital says the mobile unit is not being used for treatment.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control's Midlands Public Healthcare Coalition is providing the mobile unit.

The hospital has also imposed restrictions on visitors to reduce the spread of the flue.

Similar mobile health units have been installed in other hospitals around the country.

