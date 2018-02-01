Town of Lexington now owns CWS wastewater plant

The Town of Lexington is now the owner of Carolina Water Service's Interstate 20 wastewater treatment plant -- a plan years in the making.

CWS officials gave the keys to the plant to town officials early Thursday morning.

The transition comes after many years of effort by the Town of Lexington, state and federal environmental regulators, and citizens to fully implement a regional sewer system to improve water quality and safeguard the natural waterways in accordance with the Clean Water Act of 1972.

“As we have demonstrated for many years, it has long been CWS’ goal to eliminate the fully-treated discharge from this plant into the Saluda River,” Bob Gilroy, Vice President of Operations for CWS said in a statement. “Today is the realization of that goal and we have worked diligently with the Town to make sure this has been a smooth transition.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.