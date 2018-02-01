Palmetto Health hosts free seminars for American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month, and Palmetto Health is offering a series of free seminars led by cardiac providers with expertise in their fields. Experts will speak about the latest treatment options for heart disease. Seating is limited, register by calling 803-774-CARE (2273).



Tuesday Feb. 6, 12p.m.-1p.m "Is it old age or aortic stenosis?"

What you may think are normal signs of aging – fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath – could be signs of aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic heart valve which typically occurs in those age 75 and older.

A minimally invasive treatment option is available: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Matthew Cantrell, M.D., cardiologist with Palmetto Heart, will lead this seminar, Tuesday, Feb. 6, noon-1 p.m. at Palmetto Health Baptist Auditorium, 1501 Sumter St., ground floor. Lunch will be provided.



Feb. 13 and 20 6p.m.-7p.m. "Atrial fibrillation: treatment options"

Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is the most common type of irregular heartbeat. If left untreated, it can lead to blood clots, stroke or heart failure. Learn about Afib medications, ablations, pacemakers and Watchman™, an implant designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with Afib.

Sultan Siddique, M.D., Palmetto Heart, will lead the seminar Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6-7 p.m. at Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge, 300 Palmetto Health Pkwy.,

Birch Classroom. Todd Senn, M.D., Columbia Heart, will lead the seminar Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6-7 p.m. at Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge, 300 Palmetto Health Pkwy., Birch Classroom. Light refreshments will be provided.



Feb. 23 and 27: "Heart failure: A survival guide"

Heart failure is one of the most common reasons for hospitalizations. Learn about its causes and symptoms, the latest solutions for living with heart failure, including CardioMEMS™ – a remote monitoring device to help manage symptoms – and ventricular assist devices.

Rebecca Napier, M.D., Palmetto Heart, will lead both seminars Friday, Feb. 23, noon-1 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6-7 p.m. at Palmetto Health Baptist Auditorium, 1501 Sumter St., ground floor. Light refreshments will be provided.



To learn more about Palmetto Health Heart Hospital, visit PalmettoHealth.org/Heart.